Stocks retreat on Fed Powell's hawkish comments
Technical Analysis
Fed Chair shifts his bias
The Fed Chair shifted his bias toward the hawkish side getting rid of the "inflation is transitory" statement and plugging for a faster taper as well.
The major indices all fell sharply with the small-cap Russell 2000 and S&P index leading the way (although the Dow and NASDAQ were also hit hard).
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average -652.22 points or -1.86% at 34483.70
- S&P index -88.25 points or -1.90% at 4567.01
- NASDAQ index -245.13 points or -1.55% at 15537.70
- Russell 2000-43.06 points or -1.92% at 2198.90
For the month:
After the close of Salesforce announced stronger earnings and revenues but there guidance for came in short of expectations. The stock is trading down close to 6% in after-hours trading. Salesforce was already the weakest performer of the Dow 30 today with a decline of -3.82%, but was up over 28% year to date.
- Dow industrial average -3.73%
- S&P index -0.83%
- NASDAQ index +0.25%
- Russell 2000, -4.28%