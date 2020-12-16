Stocks reverse and trades to new session highs

After an initial dip, the broader S&P and NASDAQ indices are now trading at new session highs





S&P index is up 10 points or 0.27% at 3704.52. The high just reached 3705.02



Nasdaq is up 60 points or 0.48% to 12656. The high price just reached 12659.73



Dow lags with the index now down 17 points or -0.06% at 30181. Chair Powell continues to use the word "powerful".

"We will continue to provide powerful support....".

"The message we put forward is powerful...."

After an initial dip on the FOMC decision, the broader S&P and NASDAQ indices are now trading to new session highs: