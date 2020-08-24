Stocks see a shift out of the Nasdaq. NASDAQ now trading in the red.

Dow leads the gainers now

At the open, the Nasdaq index led the way with gains at 1.15% while the Dow was up around 0.64%.



However, the focus has shifted out of the high flying tech and into the Dow stocks. The justification? If there is a successful vaccine, the beaten down will be lifted. The high flyers have the good news priced in. That is the story at least.





Looking at the major indices,

The NASDAQ index has just turned negative on the day. It currently trades down -7 points or -0.06% at 11304.25.

The Dow is up 243 points or 0.87% at 28175

The S&P index is up 18.46 points or 0.55% at 3415.85 Looking at the Dow stocks, Boeing leads the way with a 4.17% gain to $174.42.

Exxon Mobil is up 2.85%

American Express is up 2.76%,

Raytheon technologies are up 2.75%, and

Caterpillar is up 2.3%. Other big gainers today include the airlines:



United Airlines is up 7.9%



Delta Air Lines is up 7.63%



Southwest a or is up 5.13%

Fnancials are also improving today with:



Wells Fargo up 2.66%



Charles Schwab up 2.48%



Bank of America up 2.56%



Citigroup up 2.39%



J.P. Morgan up 2.2%

Tesla which traded to a new all time high today at $2128.00 at the open, is currently trading at $1986.50 down -3.10%.







Apple which traded as high as $515.12 near the open is now trading at $497.41 near unchanged on the day.







For the year to date, the haves and have-nots is certainly evident and could be suggestive that a tilt could be in the cards:



The NASDAQ index is up 26.41%



The S&P index is up 5.83%



The Dow industrial average is down -1.22%





