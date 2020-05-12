Stocks slide and tumble into the close. Major indices close near session lows.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ and S&P index fall over -2%

The major stock indices tumbled lower into the close, with the NASDAQ and S&P index both closing over -2% on the day. The final numbers for the major indices are showing:
  • S&P index -60.2 points or -2.05% at 2870.12
  • NASDAQ index -189.79 points or -2.06% at 9002.55
  • Dow -457.21 points or -1.89% at 23764.75
At the highs the: 
  • S&P index is up 0.53%
  • NASDAQ index is up 0.64%
  • Dow industrial average is up 0.66%
The small-cap Russell 2000 index fell by -2.85% after being up as high as +0.43%.

The Canadian TSX/S&P index fell -1.23%

European shares ended mixed with Germany, France, and Portugal moving lower while UK, Spain, and Italy rose.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose