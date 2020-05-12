Stocks slide and tumble into the close. Major indices close near session lows.
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ and S&P index fall over -2%
The major stock indices tumbled lower into the close, with the NASDAQ and S&P index both closing over -2% on the day. The final numbers for the major indices are showing:
- S&P index -60.2 points or -2.05% at 2870.12
- NASDAQ index -189.79 points or -2.06% at 9002.55
- Dow -457.21 points or -1.89% at 23764.75
At the highs the:
The small-cap Russell 2000 index fell by -2.85% after being up as high as +0.43%.
- S&P index is up 0.53%
- NASDAQ index is up 0.64%
- Dow industrial average is up 0.66%
The Canadian TSX/S&P index fell -1.23%
European shares ended mixed with Germany, France, and Portugal moving lower while UK, Spain, and Italy rose.