Stocks slide and tumble into the close. Major indices close near session lows.

NASDAQ and S&P index fall over -2%

The major stock indices tumbled lower into the close, with the NASDAQ and S&P index both closing over -2% on the day. The final numbers for the major indices are showing:

S&P index -60.2 points or -2.05% at 2870.12



NASDAQ index -189.79 points or -2.06% at 9002.55



Dow -457.21 points or -1.89% at 23764.75 At the highs the:

S&P index is up 0.53%



NASDAQ index is up 0.64%



Dow industrial average is up 0.66%







The Canadian TSX/S&P index fell -1.23%





European shares ended mixed with Germany, France, and Portugal moving lower while UK, Spain, and Italy rose.





The small-cap Russell 2000 index fell by -2.85% after being up as high as +0.43%.