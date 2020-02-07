Stocks slide in early trading
Technical Analysis
Record closes yesterday cannot be sustained at the opening todayThe major stock indices all closed at record levels yesterday, but today there is some profit-taking/selling after pretty good jobs reports but also healthy benchmark revisions to the downside for the year (minus 512K)
A snapshot of the markets a few minutes into the opening are showing:
- S&P index -10 point to a point surmise 0.31% of 3335.50
- NASDAQ index -34.623 points or -0.36% at 9537.533
- Dow Jones -119 points or -0.41% at 29260.70
in other markets:
- spot gold is up $5 at $1571.66
- the WTI crude oil futures are $-0.50 or -0.98% $50.45
US yields are lower with the 10 year yield down -6.0 basis points at 1.5817%.