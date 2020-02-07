Stocks slide in early trading

Record closes yesterday cannot be sustained at the opening today





A snapshot of the markets a few minutes into the opening are showing:





S&P index -10 point to a point surmise 0.31% of 3335.50



NASDAQ index -34.623 points or -0.36% at 9537.533



Dow Jones -119 points or -0.41% at 29260.70



in other markets:



spot gold is up $5 at $1571.66



the WTI crude oil futures are $-0.50 or -0.98% $50.45

US yields are lower with the 10 year yield down -6.0 basis points at 1.5817%.



The major stock indices all closed at record levels yesterday, but today there is some profit-taking/selling after pretty good jobs reports but also healthy benchmark revisions to the downside for the year (minus 512K)