Dow stocks lag

The US stocks are softening a bit into the close. The Dow is the laggard with a decline of about -0.12%. The declines in the Dow are led by:

American Express, -2.41%



Boeing -1.65%



J.P. Morgan -1.47%



travelers -1.47%



Goldman Sachs -1.46%

The NASDAQ index leads the way with still a solid 0.94% gain, but is off it's high of +1.05%







The S&P index is up 0.49% after trading as high as 0.63%.