Stocks staging a comeback.

S&P back in the black

The US stocks are making a comeback. The S&P index is now back in the black the gain of 0.6 points or 0.02% at 3094.62. The low reached 3083.26



The NASDAQ composite index is still down but only by -7.57 points or -0.09% at 8474.50. The low reached 8441.58



The Dow industrial average is down only 12 points or -0.5% at 27772. The low reached 27676.97.





Yesterday the Dow and the S&P made new session highs. The NASDAQ was left out. So anything positive in those two record indices would be new record closes (that makes sense).







For the Nasdaq, the highest close came in at 8486.09. On November 12. With the current price trading around 8475, we still have another 11 points for new all-time record.







