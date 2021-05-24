Stocks trade back up to highs/new highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

NASDAQ, S&P and Dow indices making a new high for the day

The major stock indices are back at the highs and making new highs in the major indices

  • S&P index is currently trading at a new day high at 4205.45. The low for the day was at 4170.16
  • NASDAQ index is trading at its new high of 13686.59. That is up 215 points or 1.6%.
  • Dow is trading at a new high of 34460. That's up 252 points or 0.74%
Leading the Dow 30 today are:
  • Cisco, +2.33%
  • Microsoft, +2.28%
  • Intel, +2.09%
  • Salesforce, +1.93%
  • Apple, +1.84%
Some of the winners today include:
  • AMC +13.66%
  • Beyond Meat, +12.03%
  • Chewy, +7.36%
  • Goodrx, +6.81%
  • Nio, +6.31
  • Roblox, +6.16%
  • Gamestop, +5.10%
  • Tesla, +4.8%
  • Nvidia, +4.78%
  • Twitter +4.43%
