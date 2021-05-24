Stocks trade back up to highs/new highs

NASDAQ, S&P and Dow indices making a new high for the day





S&P index is currently trading at a new day high at 4205.45. The low for the day was at 4170.16



NASDAQ index is trading at its new high of 13686.59. That is up 215 points or 1.6%.



Dow is trading at a new high of 34460. That's up 252 points or 0.74% Leading the Dow 30 today are: Leading the Dow 30 today are:

Cisco, +2.33%



Microsoft, +2.28%



Intel, +2.09%

Salesforce, +1.93%

Apple, +1.84% Some of the winners today include:



AMC +13.66%

Beyond Meat, +12.03%

Chewy, +7.36%

Goodrx, +6.81%

Nio, +6.31

Roblox, +6.16%

Gamestop, +5.10%

Tesla, +4.8%

Nvidia, +4.78%

Twitter +4.43%

The major stock indices are back at the highs and making new highs in the major indices