Stocks trade back up to highs/new highs
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ, S&P and Dow indices making a new high for the dayThe major stock indices are back at the highs and making new highs in the major indices
- S&P index is currently trading at a new day high at 4205.45. The low for the day was at 4170.16
- NASDAQ index is trading at its new high of 13686.59. That is up 215 points or 1.6%.
- Dow is trading at a new high of 34460. That's up 252 points or 0.74%
- Cisco, +2.33%
- Microsoft, +2.28%
- Intel, +2.09%
- Salesforce, +1.93%
- Apple, +1.84%
Some of the winners today include:
- AMC +13.66%
- Beyond Meat, +12.03%
- Chewy, +7.36%
- Goodrx, +6.81%
- Nio, +6.31
- Roblox, +6.16%
- Gamestop, +5.10%
- Tesla, +4.8%
- Nvidia, +4.78%
- Twitter +4.43%