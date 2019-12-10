Stocks trade down on the day as trading works toward the close

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Closing lower will be the 2nd down day in a row

Baring a late rally, the major indices are poised for the 2nd consecutive day decline in another higher and lower sesssion.  

  • S&P is down -0.16%
  • Nasdaq is down -0.17%
  • Dow is down -0.13%.    

In the debt market, yields have moved higher with 2 year up 3.6 bps and 10 year up 1.9 bps. The US treasury sold a reopened 9 yr 11 month at 1.842%.  Which was where the WI was trading at the auciton time.

Gold is up $3.

WTI crude oil is up $0.26 or 0.44% at $59.28. 

