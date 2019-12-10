Stocks trade down on the day as trading works toward the close

Closing lower will be the 2nd down day in a row

Baring a late rally, the major indices are poised for the 2nd consecutive day decline in another higher and lower sesssion.





S&P is down -0.16%

Nasdaq is down -0.17%

Dow is down -0.13%.





In the debt market, yields have moved higher with 2 year up 3.6 bps and 10 year up 1.9 bps. The US treasury sold a reopened 9 yr 11 month at 1.842%. Which was where the WI was trading at the auciton time.





Gold is up $3.



WTI crude oil is up $0.26 or 0.44% at $59.28.