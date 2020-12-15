Stocks trade to new session highs

Hopeful for a deal out of Washington

After Sen. Mitch McConnell said he was not leaving Washington without a Covid deal, the US stocks pushed to new session highs.





The S&P index moved to a new high of 3694.32. That's up around 47 points on the day at 1.3%

NASDAQ index rose to a high of 12566.73. That's up 126 points or 1.4%



Dow moved to a high of 30236.98. That's up 375 points or 1.25%

S&P record high comes in at 3712.39.



NASDAQ at record high is up at 12607.143



the Dow industrial average is up at 30325.79

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The major indices are still off the record high levels seen recently: