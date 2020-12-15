Stocks trade to new session highs
Technical Analysis
Hopeful for a deal out of Washington
After Sen. Mitch McConnell said he was not leaving Washington without a Covid deal, the US stocks pushed to new session highs.
The major indices are still off the record high levels seen recently:
- The S&P index moved to a new high of 3694.32. That's up around 47 points on the day at 1.3%
- NASDAQ index rose to a high of 12566.73. That's up 126 points or 1.4%
- Dow moved to a high of 30236.98. That's up 375 points or 1.25%
- S&P record high comes in at 3712.39.
- NASDAQ at record high is up at 12607.143
- the Dow industrial average is up at 30325.79