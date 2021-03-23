Stocks trade to session lows as momentum to the downside picks up steam

NASDAQ down -0.9%





A snapshot of the markets currently shows:

S&P index -23.11 points or -0.60% at 3917.40. The low just reached 3917.00



Nasdaq is down -120 points -0.90% 13257.40

Dow is trading down -264 points or -0.81% 32467

Russell index is down -3.34% currently



The major indices are picking up steam to the downside with the major indices all trading at session lows with an hour of trading left in the day. The major indices has the NASDAQ leading the way to the downside at -0.9%. The Russell 2000 index is getting hit harder with a decline of -3.3%.