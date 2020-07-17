Stocks trading marginally higher in early trading

NASDAQ leading the way

Despite the disappointing numbers from Netflix after the close, early trading sees the NASDAQ leading the way to the upside with a 0.37% gain. Overall, the stocks are trading marginally higher after the move lower yesterday. A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

S&P index up 7.47 points or 0.23% at 32 to 3.04



NASDAQ index up 35.6 points or 0.34% at 10509.42



Dow industrial average up 16.26 points or 0.06% at 26750.92







In the US debt market yields are trading above and below the unchange level across the curve:



2 year 0.145%, unchanged



5 year 0.275%, unchanged



10 years 0.6119%, -0.5 basis points



30 year 1.307%, unchanged

in other markets,:

