Stocks trading marginally higher in early trading
NASDAQ leading the way
Despite the disappointing numbers from Netflix after the close, early trading sees the NASDAQ leading the way to the upside with a 0.37% gain. Overall, the stocks are trading marginally higher after the move lower yesterday. A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
- S&P index up 7.47 points or 0.23% at 32 to 3.04
- NASDAQ index up 35.6 points or 0.34% at 10509.42
- Dow industrial average up 16.26 points or 0.06% at 26750.92
In the US debt market yields are trading above and below the unchange level across the curve:
- 2 year 0.145%, unchanged
- 5 year 0.275%, unchanged
- 10 years 0.6119%, -0.5 basis points
- 30 year 1.307%, unchanged
in other markets,:
- gold is near session highs at $1808.30, up $11.20 or 0.62%. The high reached $1809.86 while the low extended to $1795.96.
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.10 at $40.85. That is also near session highs at $40.90. The low reached $40.29