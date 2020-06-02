Stocks trading to new session highs as the clock ticks to the close
Technical Analysis
S&P index up 0.67%
The US major stock indices are trading to new session highs as the clock ticks to the close.
Zoom report earnings after the close. Of course the coronavirus has sent the stock zooming higher. The current price is trading around $206.50. The high price today reached $212.69 which is its all-time high trading price. The company IPO back in April 2019 with the opening price at $65. The end of the December closing price was around $68
- The Dow industrial average is currently up 0.88%. The high price reached 25711.99.
- The S&P index is up 21.17 points or 0.7% at 3076.65. The high price just reached 3077.09
- NASDAQ is up 44 points or 0.46% at 9596. The high price reached 9599.11