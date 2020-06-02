Stocks trading to new session highs as the clock ticks to the close

S&P index up 0.67%

The US major stock indices are trading to new session highs as the clock ticks to the close.





The Dow industrial average is currently up 0.88%. The high price reached 25711.99.

The S&P index is up 21.17 points or 0.7% at 3076.65. The high price just reached 3077.09



NASDAQ is up 44 points or 0.46% at 9596. The high price reached 9599.11



Zoom report earnings after the close. Of course the coronavirus has sent the stock zooming higher. The current price is trading around $206.50. The high price today reached $212.69 which is its all-time high trading price. The company IPO back in April 2019 with the opening price at $65. The end of the December closing price was around $68