Stocks up and down volatility increases into the close
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index moved back towardthe US stock indices are going to the close with some added volatility. The NASDAQ index which moved up to a high of 13698, tumbled down to near unchanged at 13619. It is trading back at 13627.87. A close above 13635.99 would be a new record close for the index
The S&P made new high of 3847.51, a move down to 3834.61.
US yields continued to move higher with the 30 year yield up to 1.919% are up 5 basis points on the day. The 10 year yield is up at 1.132%, +3.6 basis points.