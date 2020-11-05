Stocks up for the 4th straight day. NASDAQ gains 2.5%
Technical Analysis
Dow, S&P and NASDAQ on track for the best week since AprilThe major stock indices closed sharply higher for the 4th consecutive day. The Dow, S&P and NASDAQ on track for the best week since April:
- 10 of the 11 sectors of the S&P closed higher with energy dipping into the negative at the close
- Dow closes less than 1% below its 2020 breakeven level
- NASDAQ index is up close to 9% for the week
- NASDAQ closes less than 2% from the all-time high
- S&P index closes 2% from its all-time high
- the S&P index is up 7.4% for the week (was down around 6% last week)
- 4 straight days higher
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 67.01 points or 1.95% at 3510.45
- NASDAQ index up 300.14 points or 2.59% at 11890.92
- Dow industrial average up 542.52 points or 1.95% at 28390.18
Some oversize winners today included:
- Qualcomm, +12.79%
- FirstSolar, +8.91%
- Papa John's +8.12%
- United Airlines +6.0%
- Southwest Airlines +5.42%
- American Airlines +5.32%
- PayPal +5.3%
- Caterpillar +5.12%
- J.P. Morgan, +4.05%
- Bank of America, +3.89%
- Salesforce, +3.85%
Some losers today included:
- AliBaba, -2.76%
- Northrop Grumman, -2.6%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, -2.54%
- Exxon Mobil, -2.11%
- Lockheed Martin, -1.96%
- Pfizer, -1.52%
- Phillip Morris, -0.85%
- Gilead, -0.4%
- Snowflake, -0.3%
- Boston Scientific,