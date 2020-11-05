Stocks up for the 4th straight day. NASDAQ gains 2.5%

Dow, S&P and NASDAQ on track for the best week since April

The major stock indices closed sharply higher for the 4th consecutive day. The Dow, S&P and NASDAQ on track for the best week since April:
  • 10 of the 11 sectors of the S&P closed higher with energy dipping into the negative at the close
  • Dow closes less than 1% below its 2020 breakeven level
  • NASDAQ index is up close to 9% for the week
  • NASDAQ closes less than 2% from the all-time high
  • S&P index closes 2% from its all-time high
  • the S&P index is up 7.4% for the week (was down around 6% last week)
  • 4 straight days higher
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 67.01 points or 1.95% at 3510.45
  • NASDAQ index up 300.14 points or 2.59% at 11890.92
  • Dow industrial average up 542.52 points or 1.95% at 28390.18
Some oversize winners today included:
  • Qualcomm, +12.79%
  • FirstSolar, +8.91%
  • Papa John's +8.12%
  • United Airlines +6.0%
  • Southwest Airlines +5.42%
  • American Airlines +5.32%
  • PayPal +5.3%
  • Caterpillar +5.12%
  • J.P. Morgan, +4.05%
  • Bank of America, +3.89%
  • Salesforce, +3.85%
Some losers today included:
  • AliBaba, -2.76%
  • Northrop Grumman, -2.6%
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, -2.54%
  • Exxon Mobil, -2.11%
  • Lockheed Martin, -1.96%
  • Pfizer, -1.52%
  • Phillip Morris, -0.85%
  • Gilead, -0.4%
  • Snowflake, -0.3%
  • Boston Scientific,
