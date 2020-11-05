Stocks up for the 4th straight day. NASDAQ gains 2.5%

Dow, S&P and NASDAQ on track for the best week since April

10 of the 11 sectors of the S&P closed higher with energy dipping into the negative at the close



Dow closes less than 1% below its 2020 breakeven level



NASDAQ index is up close to 9% for the week



NASDAQ closes less than 2% from the all-time high



S&P index closes 2% from its all-time high



the S&P index is up 7.4% for the week (was down around 6% last week)



4 straight days higher

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 67.01 points or 1.95% at 3510.45



NASDAQ index up 300.14 points or 2.59% at 11890.92



Dow industrial average up 542.52 points or 1.95% at 28390.18

Some oversize winners today included:

Qualcomm, +12.79%



FirstSolar, +8.91%



Papa John's +8.12%



United Airlines +6.0%



Southwest Airlines +5.42%



American Airlines +5.32%



PayPal +5.3%



Caterpillar +5.12%



J.P. Morgan, +4.05%



Bank of America, +3.89%



Salesforce, +3.85%

Some losers today included:

AliBaba, -2.76%



Northrop Grumman, -2.6%



Bristol-Myers Squibb, -2.54%



Exxon Mobil, -2.11%



Lockheed Martin, -1.96%



Pfizer, -1.52%



Phillip Morris, -0.85%



Gilead, -0.4%



Snowflake, -0.3%



Boston Scientific,

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The major stock indices closed sharply higher for the 4th consecutive day. The Dow, S&P and NASDAQ on track for the best week since April: