Technical breakdown: WTI crude oil breaks the June low

Oil is having none of the risk rebound





One spot where the risk rebound isn't gaining any traction is the oil market. WTI is at a fresh low on the day, down $1.15 to a low of $50.42.





It momentarily touched the same levels at the market open but only for a second. Now there is sustained, high-volume trade at that level.





More importantly, the June and August lows stretching down to $50.52 have broken. That's a huge level and tees up a test of $50.

