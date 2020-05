Sellers below the level have taken the USDCHF sharply lower

The 100 day MA and trend line on the hourly chart was tested and then broken at 0.9682. The buyers did not hesitate to exit. The sellers added to the momentum move lower. The price tumbled to a low of 0.9647. The low for the week at 0.96459 is being tested. The lows from last week are within sight at 0.96399 and 0.96377 respectively.