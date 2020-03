Circuit breaker at 13%

The 2nd open for the stock market is showing S&P index down close to 11%





The snapshot is showing

S&P index -10.9%

NASDAQ index -11.5%

Dow industrial average -11.85%

Apple which announced over the weekend that they would close all US and European stores, is trading did trade below its 200 day moving average at $247.10. The current price is off the lows and trades at around $251.