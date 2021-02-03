The US 30 year yield tests high yield for the year and the highest level since March 2020

Looking at the daily chart below, the low yield from last week stalled right near the 61.8% retracement of the move down since the January 2020 high to the lows seen at the steps of the March tumble lower on the Covid outbreak.





Since August of last year, the price has chopped higher. A support trend line has done a good job over the last few months installing the falls. That trend line currently comes in at 1.740%. It would take a move below that trend line to tilt the bias more to the downside. On the topside, a topside in at 1.9867%.. A move above the 1.9133% level would have traders looking toward that level (and also the 2.0% natural resistance target.

