The AUD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter.

The USD is stronger.

Fast break the other way. There are reports from Pres. Trump that China called twice and want to head back to the table, after weekend reports that were all over the place. The latest is good news with the AUD and the USD rebounding. The CHF and the JPY are falling as "risk on" flows send traders out of those currencies.









The USDJPY is the biggest mover of the majors vs the the USD. The JPY pair are also now higher after being negative earlier in the day (but off highs in the early North American snapshot).













Spot gold is up $3.80 at $1530.63, but well off highs at $1555.27. It traded as low as $1524.95

WTI crude oil is up $0.54 ro 1.0% at $54.70 In the pre-market for US stocks, future are pointing to a higher open as I type: Dow up 220 points

S&P, up20.75 points

Nasdaq up 75 points In the European markets, German Dax, up 0.27%

France's CAC, +0.47%

UK FTSE, -0.47%

Spain's Ibex, +0.24%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.8% In the US debt market yields at the start of the session are lower moderately (at least relative to the declines seen at the end of last week - lost 8 to 9 bps on Friday).



In the 10 year sector in Europe, yields are little changed:



In other markets, the snapshot is showing: