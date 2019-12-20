The AUD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter

The changes are modest as the week comes to a close

As NA traders enter for the trading day, the AUD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest. The USD is sitting in the middle with mixed results (up vs the EUR, CHF, CAD and NZD and down vs the GBP, AUD, and JPY).















In other markets:

Spot gold is little changed at +$0.26 at $1479.00

WTI crude oil is down -$0.19 or -0.33% at $60.98 In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading higher (which would be all-time highs) Dow, +54 points

NASDAQ +20 points



S&P +5 points A snapshot of the European equity market is showing major indices are higher:

German DAX, +0.6%



France's CAC, +0.6%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.2%



Spain's Ibex, +0.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.8%

In the US debt market yields are trading marginally higher (about 1 to 1.4 bps):





In the European debt market yields are also marginally higher (with the exception of the Italy 10 year which is up 5 point basis points):







The ranges and changes are showing modest ranges and changes. The EURUSD is down -23 pips, but up 22 pips vs the GBPUSD. That has the EURGBP moving lower by -32 pips. The USDJPY has been confined to a -14 pip range so far (very small). EURJPY is trading at session lows (down -34 pips).