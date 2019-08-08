The AUD is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest as NA trader enter for the day

The USD is tilting lower today

As NA traders enter for the day, the AUD is the strongest. The EUR is the weakest. The USD is tilting toward the weak side with declines vs the AUD, JPY, NZD and CAD and gains vs the EUR and CHF. The GBP is unchanged.















In other markets:

Spot gold is trading down -$3.30 or -0.23% at $1498.00

WTI crude oil has rebounded $1.04 or 2.02% at $52.11. It traded close to $50 in trading yesterdday In the pre-amrket for US stocks, the major indices are implying a hiher opening: Dow is up 64 points

S&P is up 8 points

Nasdaq is up 35 points In European markets: German DAX, +0.87%

France's CAC, +1.28%

UK's FTSE, +0.23%

Spain's Ibex, +0.6%

In the US debt market, yields are lower by 1-2 bps:



In the European market yields are moving higher after yesterday's record low levels. Below is a snapshot of the benchmark 10 year yields. Italian yields are moving up the most at +9.4 basis points. German yields are up only 0.4% at an amazing 0.577%.





The ranges and changes are more moderate today with all of the major currencies trading with a 44 pip or lower high to low trading range (and below their 22 day averages). The EURUSD and GBPUSD have given up earlier gains and trade near low levels. The AUD is trading near session highs at the start of the NY session.