The AUD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter

The GBPUSD ranges is once again the strongest. UK voters are heading to the polls with Brexit at stake. The other major currencies vs the US are in narrow ranges 24 pips or lower. There is not much movement outside the GBP pairs.









In other markets, a snapshot is currently showing:

spot gold is up $2.80 or 0.19% at $1477.55



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.22 or 0.36% at $58.97

The US major stock indices are trading lower ahead of the opening at 9:30 AM ET Dow is down -42 points

S&P is down -2.5 points

Nasdaq is down - 14 points

In Europe, the major stock indices are also trading with mixed results: German DAX, -0.1%



France's CAC, -0.1%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.4%



Spain's Ibex, -0.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%

In the US debt market yields are little changed





In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are marginally lower across the board:





A snapshot of the major currencies is showing the AUD holding to the strongest currency for the 2nd consecutive day and the GBP as the weakest as the voters go to the polls. The EUR is mixed after the ECB kept rates unchanged. The USD is also mixed after the Fed kept rates unchanged and Chair Powell said it would takes a significant and persistent rising inflation for the Fed to change rates higher. ECBs Christine Lagarde will hold her 1st press conference starting at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT.