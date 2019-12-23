The AUD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as the NA session begins

The USD mixed

As the markets await the biggest economic release of the week with the Durable goods report, the AUD enters the North American session as the strongest of the majors while the GBP is the runaway weakest. The USD is mixed with gains versus the GBP and declines versus the AUD, CHF and NZD. The EURUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD are near unchanged.













A snapshot of other markets are showing:

Spot gold is of $3.30 or 0.23% at $1481.53

WTI crude oil futures are down $0.06 or -0.10% at $60.38

The premarket for US futures are implying a higher opening in the major indices. All 3 would be trading at record highs: Dow is up 73.91 points

S&P is 6.5 points

Nasdaq is up 26.75 points Tomorrow the US stock market will close early at 1 PM ET.



In the European markets, the major indices are mixed

German DAX, unchanged



France's CAC, unchanged



UK's FTSE 100, +0.6%



Spain's Ibex, -0.3%



Italy's FTSE MIB -0.6%

In the US debt market, yields are little changed with a bias to the downside:





The European 10 year benchmark that yields are mostly lower with the exception being the Italian at +3.6 basis points



The ranges and changes are showing the price action in the GBP is dominating with spikes in the price action. The major GBP pairs are also near low pound levels. The other pairs vs the US are trading in relatively normal/narrow trading ranges.