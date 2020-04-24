The AUD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest for the week

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | forex

The USD is stronger with declines vs AUD and a modest decline vs the JPY

For the trading week, the AUD is the strongest of the major currencies, while the GBP is the weakest. 

The USD is stronger with declines vs AUD and a modest decline vs the JPY
The USD is mostly stronger with a 1.16% gain vs the GBP and 0.88% gain vs the CHF leading the way for the greenback. It fell by 0.24% vs the AUD and was virtually unchanged vs the JPY (-10 pips).  

Below are the pip changes for the major currencies vs each other. The GBPAUD fell by -265 pips.  The biggest pip mover vs the USD was the GBPUSD at -145 pips. The USDCAD rose 101 pips. 

The pip changes..

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose