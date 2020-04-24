The AUD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest for the week

The USD is stronger with declines vs AUD and a modest decline vs the JPY

For the trading week, the AUD is the strongest of the major currencies, while the GBP is the weakest.









The USD is mostly stronger with a 1.16% gain vs the GBP and 0.88% gain vs the CHF leading the way for the greenback. It fell by 0.24% vs the AUD and was virtually unchanged vs the JPY (-10 pips).





Below are the pip changes for the major currencies vs each other. The GBPAUD fell by -265 pips. The biggest pip mover vs the USD was the GBPUSD at -145 pips. The USDCAD rose 101 pips.







