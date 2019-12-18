The AUD is the strongest and the GBP remains the weakest as NA traders enter

The EUR and GBP are both lower

The AUD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest for the 2nd consecutive day (although more choppy). The EUR and the GBP are the only currencies where the cumulative sums of the changes today are negative. The EUR is despite better Ifo data at of Germany (highest in 6 months). The rest of the majors show cumulative changes that are positive. The USD is mostly higher but the changes are moderate sans the EUR and GBP.















In other markets, In other markets,

spot gold is down $2 or -0.14% at $1474.32



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.40 or -0.65% at $60.54

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are little changed:

Dow is up 17.84 points



S&P index is up 2 point



NASDAQ index is up 6 points

The major indices all closed at record levels yesterday



In the European stock markets the major indices are trading mixed:

German DAX, -0.3%



France's CAC, unchanged



UK's FTSE 100, unchanged



Spain's Ibex, unchanged



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.2%.

In the US debt market yields are little changed





The European yields are marginally higher with Germany and France leading the way at +2.2 basis points on the day:





ForexLive

The ranges are challeged with the GBPUSD leading at 61 pips. That is still a good ways below the 22 day average (see red like in the lower chart). The pair is also trading near the session lows in the morning snapshot. The EURUSD is also trading near the lows (down -28 pips). The other pairs vs the USD are within 10 pips of the close from yesterday. Not much change there.