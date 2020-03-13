The AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA session begins

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | forex

Fast break the other way as stocks race higher

As North American traders enter for the day, the AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest.  Stocks are trading locked at their upper limit after the Dow fell -9.99%. The ETFs are tracking about a 5.4% gain in stocks now. Yields have moved higher as well.  Gold which fell over $60 at points yesterday, does not know what to do, but is up about $4-$5. The USD is sitting in the middle of the currency ranking table with gains vs the JPY, GBP, CHF and EUR and declines vs the AUD, NZD and CAD. 

Fast break the other way as stocks race higher
The ranges and changes are varied but healthy (vs the 22 day averages which are higher).  The USDJPY has a 222 pip range and trading up nearly 200 pips from the close yesterday. The JPY pairs are all higher and trading near session highs for the day.   The GBPUSD and the EURUSD are trading at session lows in an up and down trading day. 

The ranges and changes for the major currency pairs
Snapshots of other markets are showing:
  • Spot gold is now trading up $9.80 or 0.63% of $1586
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.62 or 5414% at $33.12
In the US stock market, as mentioned the futures are locked debt limit up (5%). The corresponding ETF are showing a gain of about 5.4% in S&P in Dow stocks.

In the European equity markets:
  • German DAX, +8.7%
  • France's CAC, +7.23%
  • UK's FTSE, +6.3%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +13.3%
  • Spain's Ibex +8.57%
In the US debt market, yields cross curve are higher with a steeper yield curve.

US yields are higher
In the European debt market, investors are still shunning the benchmark 10 year Italian debt but other yields 10 year yields are smartly higher.

European yields are mostly higher
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose