The AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter

The USD is mixed

As North American traders enter for the day, the AUD is the strongest reversing some it's big declines from yesterday's tumble after weaker than expected employment numbers (the AUD was the weakest currency yesterday). The JPY is the weakest after it was the strongest currency yesterday. Higher stocks, higher yields, lower gold, more US/China hope are reversing some of the trends seen in trading yesterday.









Looking at the ranges and changes, there isn't that much of that with the major currency pairs all with ranges of less than 40 pips. The USDJPY and JPY crosses are leading the way to the upside. The USDCHF is also moving higher and back above its 100 day MA at 0.9878 after toying with the idea in yesterday's trading.













Spot gold is down $5.73 or -0.39% at $1465.71

WTI crude oil futures are down $0.17 or -0.30% at $56.60

In the premarket for US stocks the futures are implying a higher opening:

Dow, +80 points

S&P index +8.5 points



NASDAQ index up 32.5 points

In the European equity market shares are mostly higher (with the UK FTSE 100 the exception): German DAX, +0.2%



France's CAC, +0.35%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.3%



Spain's Ibex, +0.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.3%

In the US debt market yields have moved little bit higher after the sharp declines this week:





In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed but rebounding a touch in Germany and the UK. France's 10 year notes move back below the 0% level in trading yesterday.







A snapshot of other markets area showing: