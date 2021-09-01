The AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed to start the North American session

As the North American session begins, the AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. The USD is mixed with gains vs the JPY, CHF and NZD and declines vs the AUD, CAD, EUR and GBP. The ADP report will be released at 8:15 AM ET with the expectation for 640K vs 330 last month. Recall that last months number was way off the NFP report of 943K. Nevertheless, it still is a release and markets tend to react as they gear up for the more important jobs report on Friday. Also today will see the release of the PMI manufacturing index (Markit and ISM versions). The Markit is expected at 61.2. The ISM is expected at 58.5. OPEC meets (expectations they they will continue to add at a rate of 400K barrels a day each month). The demand side is being influenced by the ups and downs in the global Covid picture with China a focus. That seems to be stabilizing. Canada Manufacturing PMI will also be released.









In other markets: