The AUD is the strongest for the week, while the GBP is the weakest

The USD is modestly lower

For the week, the AUD is ending as the strongest of the major currencies, while the GBP is the run away weakest. Nearly a 1/3 of the gains for the AUD was against the GBP (+3.02%). The currency also moved 1.51% vs the EUR and 1.47% vs the USD.









The GBPU had declines ranging from -1.53% to -3.02% vs the major currencies.





In contrast, the USD is ending marginally changed vs all but the GBP and the AUD (the USD rose 1.59% vs the GBP and fell -1.47% vs the AUD). In fact, the current snap shot shows the dollar moved from 0.04% to 0.33% vs the major currencies. That is not a big change for the trading week.





Safe to say, the USD consolidated the recent declines this week.