The AUD is the strongest of the majors and the NZD is the weakest today

The USD is mixed with little changes vs the EUR, JPY, CHF and CAD

The AUD is the strongest of the major currencies while the NZD and GBP is leading the way to the downside. The USD is higher vs the GBP and near unchanged vs the EUR, JPY, CHF and CAD. Although down a little more vs the AUD, it is only by -0.09% in the morning snapshot. The action is in the GBP and the NZD.







The ranges and changes reflect the lack of movement today. Looking at the lower chart below, the ranges for the all the major pairs vs the USD (sans the GBP) is less than 30 pips. THe USDJPY has only in a 15 pip range. The USDCAD's range is 19 pips. The EURUSD is only 22 pips. The EURJPY iis only 23 pips. There is not a lot of activity going into the last session for the week. All the major pairs and cross pairs are well below their 22 day averages (see red line in the lower chart below).









In other markets:

Spot gold is up $5.60 or 0.37% at $1509.60

WTI crude oil is dwon -$0.09 or -0.16% at $56.14 In the US pre-market for US stocks the indices are lower now. Amazon weighs on the Nasdaq index after their miss and lower guidance going forward. Intel is higher after they beat. The combination of Amazon and Intel represent 12% of the Nasdaq index. Amazon is trumping Intel so far with the stock down -$108 or -6.11%. Intel is up up 3.24% in premarket trading. .





Dow, -2.53 points

Nasdaq -41 points

S&P, -4 points

German Dax, -0.1%

France's CAC, +0.1%



UK's FTSE, -0.5%



Spain's Ibex, +0.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB unchanged

In the US debt market yields are little changed:



In the European debt market yields are higher with UK yields up the most at 2.9% in the benchmark 10 year note sector:

In the European debt market yields are higher with UK yields up the most at 2.9% in the benchmark 10 year note sector:





In European markets, the major indices are mixed