The AUDUSD cracks above MAs and runs toward topside trend line.
Technical Analysis
Stocks moving higher.
Pres. Trump took the podium by himself and the S&P was up 13.43 and the Nasdaq was up 50.655. The AUDUSD was at 0.6768.
Now the S&P is up 23 points. The Nasdaq is up 75 points and the AUDUSD is at 0.6785.
Technically, the price moved above the 200 hour MA at 0.67687. The 100 hour MA is at 0.67647 and was above that too (see earlier post outlining the levels here). The next target is at the topside trend line at 0.67885.