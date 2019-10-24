The AUDUSD moves toward the 200 hour MA at the correction lower continues

Below the 38.2% of the move up from October 16





The AUDUSD is moving toward its 200 hour moving average at the 0.68158 level. A lower channel trend line is also near that level. The dual support levels may give sellers some cause for pause with stops on a break below.





In the process to the downside, the pair is trading at the lowest level since October 17.





For close risk, look for the low from yesterday at 0.68327 to solicit sellers IF the more bearish bias is to continue..







