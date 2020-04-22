The AUDUSD stays below the 200 hour MA

Also below the 100 hour MA

The AUDUSD is correcting off the highs today after testing the 200 hour MA at 0.63447. The 100 hour MA at 0.6330 has also been broken, and the price of the pair has stayed below that level over the last 6 or so hours..









Those MA levels are sitting between the topside ceiling at 0.6444, and the floor area at 0.62497 and 0.62665 (see red numbered circles).





Technically, the inability to move back above the MAs keeps the sellers in control. A move above negates that bias.