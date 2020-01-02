The AUDUSD steps down to moving average and trendline support targets





Drilling to the hourly chart below, at the session lows the pair was also testing an upward sloping trendline and the rising 100 hour moving average (blue in the chart below). Both were around the 0.6983 level at the session lows. They are currently a little bit higher at 0.6985 area.





With the 50% retracement from the daily chart and the 100 hour moving average and upward sloping trendline all close together at the 0.69824 to 0.69853 area, that area becomes a risk defining level for both buyers and sellers.





Stay above and the trend to the upside can be reestablished. Move below and we should see further corrective probing to the downside.



