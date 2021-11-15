The AUDUSD tried to extend above its 100 day moving average. Backs off.

Cluster of resistance including 200 hour moving average and swing area

The AUDUSD made a run above its 100 day moving average currently at 0.7365. The price moved hope to 0.7370, but backed off.









The pair's move higher is also running into other upside resistance including the falling 100 hour moving average at 0.7373, and a swing area between 0.7378 and 0.7384. Finally the 30.2% retracement of the move down from the October 28 high comes in at 0.73827.





So 0.73648 to 0.7384 has a number of technical levels that would need to be broken to increase the bullish bias. The price today so far reached above one of them (the 100 day MA), but so far failed on the first run.





Earlier today, the price moved above its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above) currently at 0.7333 (and moving lower). That moving average along with a shorter term swing level at 0.73397 (low and high from last week - see green numbered circles) are downside targets.

