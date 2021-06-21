Price changes from the start of the Kaplan/Bullard webinar to the end

The start and end market values through the Fed Speak











S&P +14.24 points



NASDAQ -44.61 points



Dow +261.37 point US interest rates

2 year 0.270%

10 year 1.475%

30 year 2.071% Commodities

Spot gold $1775.47

WTI crude oil $71.99 Currencies

EURUSD 1.1902

GBPUSD 1.3889

USDJPY 110.28

USDCHF 0.9203

AUDUSD 0.7512

NZDUSD 0.6972

USDCAD 1.2402 The values at the end of the question-and-answer webinar showed. US stocks higher. Yields little changed. Gold higher. Oil higher. The USD lower across the board.

S&P index +48.41 points. HIGHER



NASDAQ index +73.91 points. HIGHER



Dow +521.89 points. HIGHER US interest rates

2 year 0.254%. LOWER

10 year 1.4768%. Modestly HIGHER

30 year 2.077%. Modestly HIGHER

Spot gold $1782.58. HIGHER

WTI crude oil $72.68. HIGHER

EURUSD 1.1918. Lower USD

GBPUSD 1.3912. Lower USD

USDJPY 110.18 Lower USD

USDCHF 0.9185 Lower USD

AUDUSD 0.7534. Lower USD

NZDUSD 0.6990. Lower USD

"These are the FOMC hawks and I just don't see the kind of urgency to hike rates to justify the move in the US dollar last week."

A snapshot of the markets as Bullard/Kaplan begin their economic outlook presentation shows: