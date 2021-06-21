Price changes from the start of the Kaplan/Bullard webinar to the end
Technical Analysis
The start and end market values through the Fed Speak
A snapshot of the markets as Bullard/Kaplan begin their economic outlook presentation shows:
US stocks
- S&P +14.24 points
- NASDAQ -44.61 points
- Dow +261.37 point
- 2 year 0.270%
- 10 year 1.475%
- 30 year 2.071%
- Spot gold $1775.47
- WTI crude oil $71.99
Currencies
- EURUSD 1.1902
- GBPUSD 1.3889
- USDJPY 110.28
- USDCHF 0.9203
- AUDUSD 0.7512
- NZDUSD 0.6972
- USDCAD 1.2402
The values at the end of the question-and-answer webinar showed. US stocks higher. Yields little changed. Gold higher. Oil higher. The USD lower across the board.
US stocks
As Adam mentioned in his post:
- S&P index +48.41 points. HIGHER
- NASDAQ index +73.91 points. HIGHER
- Dow +521.89 points. HIGHER
- 2 year 0.254%. LOWER
- 10 year 1.4768%. Modestly HIGHER
- 30 year 2.077%. Modestly HIGHER
- Spot gold $1782.58. HIGHER
- WTI crude oil $72.68. HIGHER
- EURUSD 1.1918. Lower USD
- GBPUSD 1.3912. Lower USD
- USDJPY 110.18 Lower USD
- USDCHF 0.9185 Lower USD
- AUDUSD 0.7534. Lower USD
- NZDUSD 0.6990. Lower USD
- USDCAD 1.2381. Lower USD
"These are the FOMC hawks and I just don't see the kind of urgency to hike rates to justify the move in the US dollar last week."