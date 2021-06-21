Price changes from the start of the Kaplan/Bullard webinar to the end

The start and end market values through the Fed Speak

Fed talk
A snapshot of the markets as Bullard/Kaplan begin their economic outlook presentation shows:

US stocks
  • S&P +14.24 points
  • NASDAQ -44.61 points
  • Dow +261.37 point
US interest rates
  • 2 year 0.270%
  • 10 year 1.475%
  • 30 year 2.071%
Commodities
  • Spot gold $1775.47
  • WTI crude oil $71.99
Currencies
  • EURUSD 1.1902
  • GBPUSD 1.3889
  • USDJPY 110.28
  • USDCHF 0.9203
  • AUDUSD 0.7512
  • NZDUSD 0.6972
  • USDCAD 1.2402
The values at the end of the question-and-answer webinar showed. US stocks higher.  Yields little changed.  Gold higher. Oil higher.  The USD lower across the board.

US stocks
  • S&P index +48.41 points. HIGHER
  • NASDAQ index +73.91 points. HIGHER
  • Dow +521.89 points. HIGHER
US interest rates
  • 2 year 0.254%. LOWER
  • 10 year 1.4768%. Modestly HIGHER
  • 30 year 2.077%. Modestly HIGHER
Commodities
  • Spot gold  $1782.58. HIGHER
  • WTI crude oil $72.68. HIGHER
currencies
  • EURUSD 1.1918.  Lower USD
  • GBPUSD 1.3912.  Lower USD
  • USDJPY 110.18  Lower USD
  • USDCHF 0.9185  Lower USD
  • AUDUSD 0.7534.  Lower USD
  • NZDUSD 0.6990.  Lower USD
  • USDCAD 1.2381.  Lower USD
As Adam mentioned in his post:

"These are the FOMC hawks and I just don't see the kind of urgency to hike rates to justify the move in the US dollar last week."
