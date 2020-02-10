The bell is ringing for the major stock exchanges. Stocks open lower.

The major indices open lower to start the week

The major US stock exchanges have opened for trading this week and the indices are pointing to the downside.





A snapshot of the markets couple minutes into the opening are showing:



S&P index, -7.76 points or -0.23% at 3319.95

NASDAQ index -14.61 points or -0.15% at 9505.90



Dow is trading down 81.86 points or -0.28% at 29020.65 Apple is under pressure you today as a result of supply chain issues from China. Apple shares is trading down -0.81% currently.



in the US debt market yields are pointing to the downside as well:



2 year 1.379%, -2.2 basis points



5 year 1.378%, -2.6 basis points



10 year 1.557%, -2.5 basis points



30 year 2.02%, -2.5 basis points

in other markets:

