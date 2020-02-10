The bell is ringing for the major stock exchanges. Stocks open lower.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | spnasdaq

The major indices open lower to start the week

The major US stock exchanges have opened for trading this week and the indices are pointing to the downside.

A snapshot of the markets couple minutes into the opening are showing:
  • S&P index, -7.76 points or -0.23% at 3319.95 
  • NASDAQ index -14.61 points or -0.15% at 9505.90
  • Dow is trading down 81.86 points or -0.28% at 29020.65
Apple is under pressure you today as a result of supply chain issues from China. Apple shares is trading down -0.81% currently.

in the US debt market yields are pointing to the downside as well:
  • 2 year 1.379%, -2.2 basis points
  • 5 year 1.378%, -2.6 basis points
  • 10 year 1.557%, -2.5 basis points
  • 30 year 2.02%, -2.5 basis points
in other markets:
  • spot gold is trading up $3.35 or 0.21% at $1573.72
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.38 or -0.76% and is back below the $50 level at $49.94

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose