The bell is ringing for the major stock exchanges. Stocks open lower.
Technical Analysis
The major indices open lower to start the week
The major US stock exchanges have opened for trading this week and the indices are pointing to the downside.
A snapshot of the markets couple minutes into the opening are showing:
- S&P index, -7.76 points or -0.23% at 3319.95
- NASDAQ index -14.61 points or -0.15% at 9505.90
- Dow is trading down 81.86 points or -0.28% at 29020.65
Apple is under pressure you today as a result of supply chain issues from China. Apple shares is trading down -0.81% currently.
in the US debt market yields are pointing to the downside as well:
- 2 year 1.379%, -2.2 basis points
- 5 year 1.378%, -2.6 basis points
- 10 year 1.557%, -2.5 basis points
- 30 year 2.02%, -2.5 basis points
in other markets:
- spot gold is trading up $3.35 or 0.21% at $1573.72
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.38 or -0.76% and is back below the $50 level at $49.94