The bell rings and the Nasdaq and Dow close at new records

The S&P was not so lucky.

The final bell has rung and the trading days over in the US stock markets. The final numbers are showing that the S&P index failed to close at a new record high. However, the NASDAQ and Dow both closed higher and therefore at new record highs.



The final numbers are showing:

the S&P index -3.61 points or -0.12% at 3074.66



The NASDAQ index rose 1.48 points or 0.02% at 8434.68

The Dow industrial average rose and 30.5 points or 0.11% at 27492.63. The overall day was a little bit more sleepy with two-way flows. You can argue that the Bull Run is getting tired. You can also argue that the sellers did not really push the market lower and the burden of proof is on them.





So call the day a draw and we will see what Wednesday brings to the price action...



