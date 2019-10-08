The bell tolls and stocks race lower
Technical Analysis
Major indices move lower
The bell has tolled and stocks are racing lower.
The early snapshot is showing:
US yields are tracking lower from earlier New York levels. The 2 year yield is down -4.0 basis points. The 10 year yield is down -4.4 basis points.
- S&P index -25.18 points or -0.86% at 2913.82
- NASDAQ index -65 points or -0.82% of 7891
- Dow industrial average -240 points or -0.91% to 6237
In other markets:
- spot gold is up $14.12 or 0.95% at $1507.60
- WTI crude oil futures are down $0.62 or -0.15% at $52.13
The snapshot of the Forex market as stocks open is showing The NZD remains the strongest of the majors with the flight to safety flow into the CHF also higher. The GBP ramains the weakest. The GBPUSD is making new session lows in the current hourly bar and tests the 1.2200 level.