The bell tolls and stocks race lower

spot gold is up $14.12 or 0.95% at $1507.60



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.62 or -0.15% at $52.13



The snapshot of the Forex market as stocks open is showing The NZD remains the strongest of the majors with the flight to safety flow into the CHF also higher. The GBP ramains the weakest. The GBPUSD is making new session lows in the current hourly bar and tests the 1.2200 level.









