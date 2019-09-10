The bond market is in charge

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | bonds

10 year yield continues to rise

10 year yield continues to rise
US 10-year note yields are up 27 basis points from last week's low in a clear sign that markets are less-worried about the trade war and economic growth.

The move follows a large drop starting at the end of July. There is some talk about the 55-day moving average near 1.80% but I think the way to look at it is via a retracement.

That puts the 1.76% and 1.84% levels as key ones to watch on a signal about this leg of the trade war. If those are breached to the upside, then the coast is probably clear and USD/JPY could meaningfully rally higher.

The other important point to make is that we are in a retracement phase. More positive talk on US-China relations is a theme today once again and unless (until?) that falls apart then the mood will remain upbeat.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose