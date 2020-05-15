The broad market indices close near highs for the day. Indices decline for the week

NASDAQ index leads the way to the upside





A look at the final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose by 11.2 points or 0.39% at 2863.70. The high price extended to 2865.01 while the low fell to 2816.78



NASDAQ index rose by 70.837 points or 0.79% and 9014.55. The high price extended to 9018.39 while the low fell to 8821.379



Dow industrial average rose by 60.08 points or 0.25% at 23685.42. It's high price extended to 23730.08, while its low fell to 23354.15.

For the trading week, the major indices are lower with the Dow industrial average taking the biggest hit.

Dow, -2.65%



S&P index, -2.26%



NASDAQ index, -1.17%

This week the NASDAQ index moved above its closing level for 2019 at 8972.60. The Dow industrial average and S&P index are still down by greater than double-digit percentages. The year to date numbers are showing:

NASDAQ index +0.47%



S&P index -11.36%



Dow industrial average -17.01%

European shares ended mixed in trading today.



The broad market indices are closing near the highs for the day with the S&P and NASDAQ index just off their highs. The Dow 30 index is also up on the day but off there high levels.