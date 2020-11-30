The CAD is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed/modestly lower

As the North American session gets underway - and the trading week for those traders - the CAD is the strongest of the majors, while the AUD is the weakest. The USD can be characterized as mixed with a negative bias. It is only up marginally vs the JPY and AUD. It is month end so there seems to be some up and down flows in a number of currency pairs including the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, NZDUSD. The USDCAD is trending lower. The AUDSDU is also trading more with a downside bias.









Looking at the ranges and changes, the major indices vs. US dollar are mostly near the middle of the up and down trading ranges. The exception is the USDCAD which is near its session lows after trading up and down in the Asian session.









In other markets:

Spot gold is trading down and continuing the downward move from last week. The price is currently down $-18 or -1.01% at $1769.75.



Spot silver is down 46 answer -2.02% at $22.11



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.38 of -0.81% $45.16 as OPECs two day meeting is taking place today and tomorrow



Bitcoin on the Coinbase exchange (inclusive of weekend trading). Is up $549.02 $18,824. Last week the price reached a high price of $19,500 before tumbling some $3300 to a low of $16,200. Is recouping most of that decline over the weekend.



The pre-market for US stocks, the futures are pointing to a mixed opening with the NASDAQ rising in the Dow and S&P falling. Both the S&P and the NASDAQ closed at record levels on Friday. The Dow industrial average is on pace for its best months since 1987. The today is the last trading day for the month of November. The snapshot currently shows

S&P, -8.45 points



Dow industrial average -137 points



NASDAQ index is up 30 points



German DAX, +0.5%

France's CAC, -0.18%

UK's FTSE 100, +0.11%



Spain's Ibex, -0.65%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.3%

In the US debt market, yields are marginally higher with the yield curve steepening a bit.











In the European debt market, the yields on the benchmark 10 year yields are marginally higher with changes of 1 basis point or less:











In the European markets, the major indices are mixed