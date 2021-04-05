The CAD is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

Quiet Easter Monday trading in Europe. US markets to fully reopen after Good Friday holiday

As traders return to the US after the Good Friday weekend (European traders are off for Easter Monday holiday), the CAD is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest. The USD is mostly lower but with modest declines vs most pairs. The USD is higher vs the EUR and CHF but only modestly (+0.2 and +0.3%). The pairs are scrunched together due to the holiday trading in Europe.















In other markets: In other markets:

Spot gold is down $-4.70 or -0.27% at $1724.31

Spot silver is down $0.14 or -0.587% at $24.86

WTI crude oil futures are down $1.70 or -2.75% at $59.76



Bitcoin is trading near unchanged at $58,033. The high reached $58,424. The low extended to $56,817.64. In the pre-market for US stocks, the futures are implying a higher opening after the better-than-expected jobs report on Friday. Dow, up 228 points

S&P, up 21 points

NASDAQ, up 56 points

In the US debt market, yields are continuing higher after Friday's rise. The yield curve is also steeper at 155.37 versus 153.54 from he holiday shortened session on Friday

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The ranges and changes are somewhat modest. Nevertheless, the USDCAD, USDJPY are near session lows while the GBPUSD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD are near session highs. So the dollar is moving lower mostly as NA traders enter for the dya. The JPY crosses are trading mostly near unchanged. The EURJPY is the exception as it moves lower on the day. THe EURGBP is also trending more to the downside.