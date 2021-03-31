The CAD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed

As the North American session begins, the CAD is the strongest while the JPY is the weakest. The USD is mixed with gains vs. the JPY and CHF and declines vs the EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD and NZD. Stocks are mixed in premarket trading in the US. Gold is unchanged, and oil is unchanged.









The ranges and changes show declines in the USDCAD from the start. The AUDUSD and NZDUSD are trading higher after dipping earlier. The JPY pairs area trading higher and near session highs.









In other markets:

Gold is trading up $1.50 or 0.09% at $1686.70

Silver is up $0.06 or 0.24% $24.08

WTI crude oil futures are up $0.20 or 0.35% at $60.76



Bitcoin is down $419 or -0.72% at $58,230 In the the premarket for US stocks, the Dow is lower the Nasdaq is higher

Dow -22 points

Nasddaq +90 points

S&P +6 points In the European equity markets, the major indices are mixed:

German DAX, unchanged



France's CAC, -0.1%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.1%



Spain's Ibex, +0.25%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.25%

in the US debt market, yields have moved up modestly







In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly lower with the UK 10 year up modestly in the morning snapshot. In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly lower with the UK 10 year up modestly in the morning snapshot.











