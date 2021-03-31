The CAD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | foreex

The USD is mixed 

As the  North American session begins, the CAD is the strongest while the JPY is the weakest. The USD is mixed with gains vs. the JPY and CHF and declines vs the EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD and NZD.  Stocks are mixed in premarket trading in the US.  Gold is unchanged, and oil is unchanged.

The USD is mixed 
The ranges and changes show declines in the USDCAD from the start.  The AUDUSD and NZDUSD are trading higher after dipping earlier.  The JPY pairs area trading higher and near session highs. 

The ranges and changes for the major currency pairs
In other markets:
  • Gold is trading up $1.50 or 0.09% at $1686.70
  • Silver is up $0.06 or 0.24% $24.08
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.20 or 0.35% at $60.76
  • Bitcoin is down $419 or -0.72% at $58,230
In the the premarket for US stocks, the Dow is lower the Nasdaq is higher
  • Dow -22 points
  • Nasddaq +90 points
  • S&P +6 points
In the European equity markets, the major indices are mixed:
  • German DAX, unchanged
  • France's CAC, -0.1%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.1%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.25%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.25%
in the US debt market, yields have moved up modestly

US yields are higher In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly lower with the UK 10 year up modestly in the morning snapshot.

European yields are mixed

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose