The CAD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed ahead of the US /Canada jobs reports

The markets are trading quietly ahead of the US jobs report at the 8:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT. The US is expected to announce a 2nd consecutive strong month of 870K after last months rise of 850K. In Canada, the expectations are for a healthy 148K gain in jobs after a 230.7 gain in June.





A snapshot of the strongest weakest shows the CAD is the strongest while the EUR is the weakest. However, the major currencies are bunched together as traders are waiting to see the numbers before reacting. The market conditions can get rather volatile through the jobs report as traders evaluate all that is in the data. So be aware. The risk level is elevated.









Spot gold is down $4.60 or -0.26% at $1799.92. Trading around $1800 seems to be an appropriate benchmark level for gold these days

Spot silver is down eight cents and -0.34% $25.04



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.68 or 0.99% at $69.80



Bitcoin remains above the 40,000 level at $40,547. That's still down around $350 on the day In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are mixed after the S&P and NASDAQ index both closed at record levels yesterday: Dow futures are implying a 13 point gain. Yesterday the index gained 271 points.



NASDAQ futures are implying a 20 point loss. Yesterday the index gained 114 points and closed at a record 14895.12



S&P futures are implying a 1.5% gain. Yesterday the index gained 26.47 points and closed at 4429.12.

In the European equity markets, the major indices are mostly higher

German DAX, +0.15%



France's CAC, +0.24%



UK's FTSE 100, unchanged



Spain's Ibex, -0.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.8%

In the US debt market, the yields are higher with the tenure back above the 1.25% level. Traded as low as 1.127% earlier this week.

The German 10 year is at -0.48%.



