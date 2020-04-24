The CAD is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

Small changes on the day with the major indices scrunched together

As North American traders enter for the day, the CAD is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest. The USD is mostly lower with declines or unchanged with the exception of the NZD. However, the changes are modest. The major pairs are relatively scrunched together suggesting the market is unsure of the next move. If you looked at the charts of the major currencies, up and down (or down and up) is the familiar pattern for each of the major pairs.









Looking at the ranges and changes, looking at the major currency pairs, all the majors are within 18 pips of unchanged with GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, NZDUSD all within 4 pips of unchanged on the day. Major crosses are also hanging around the unchanged area. That is not to say the prices have been higher or lower, it is just that they have moved back toward the start level.









Spot gold is trading up $2.87 or 0.17% at $1733.14. The high price reached $1736.42 the low price extended to $1721.50. The pair remains supportive after the run higher earlier this week - although modestly today.



WTI crude oil futures have continued the corrective move higher. It is up $0.54 or 3.27% at $17.05. The low price today reached $15.64 the high price extended to $17.95

in the premarket for US stocks, the major indices have reversed earlier declines and trade modestly higher:

Dow is up 65 points

NASDAQ futures are up 3 point



S&P index is up 6 points

in the European equity markets, the major indices are lower

German DAX, - 0.6%



France's CAC, -0.6%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.7%



Spain's Ibex, -1.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.3%

In the US debt market, the yields are marginally lower with little change in the yield curve:



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are lower across the board





In other markets, the snapshot is showing: