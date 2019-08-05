The CHF is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA session begins

Risk off in full swing

The risk off flows are in effect. The CHF is the strongest. The AUD and the NZD is the weakest. Stocks tumbling. Gold higher. Crude lower. Even bitcoin higher. The USD is mixed with gains vs AUD, CAD, NZD, GBP and down vs EUR, JPY and CHF. A snapshot is showing:















In other markets,





Gold up $22.50 or 1.57%

Silver up 0.24 at $16.44 (1.55%)

WTI crude -$0.70 or -1.26%

Bitcoin on Coinbase up $807 at $11752.87 In the US stock market, pre-market futures are implying a sharply lower opening. The snapshot shows: S&P -43 points

Nasdaq, -155 points

Dow, -355 points IN the US debt market, yields are sharply lower. The benchmark European 10 year yields are mostly lower as well but off lows (Italy is up 0.3 bps)



The trading ranges are picking up with the market anxiety. The USDCHF is trending lower (dollar selling). The EURUSD is rising and at the session highs (dollar selling as China focuses trade on EU? I guess).