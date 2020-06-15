The CHF is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
As the North American traders enter for the day (and the start of the week) the CHF is the strongest of the major currencies, and the AUD is the weakest. A "risk off" theme is in play modestly as Covid-19 fears increase globally (China, Japan, US showed weekend spikes). However, with stocks off the weakest of levels overnight, the flows have reversed some/most of their risk off extreme levels.
Looking at the ranges and changes, there is a hodgepodge of price action. In risk off pairs, the AUDUSD is still lower, but trading more toward it's day highs. The USDCAD is up (lower CAD) but it too is well off the it's extreme high. The GBPUSD is also well off lows and trades positively in the morning snapshot.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is tumbling lower with the price down $-20.72 or -1.2% at $1710
- WTI crude oil futures are also moving lower with the price down $-0.92 or -2.54% at the $5.33
- Dow is down -628 points
- S&P is down -64 points
- Nasdaq is down -135 points
- German DAX, -0.95%
- France's CAC, -0.6%
- UK FTSE, -0.7%
- Spain's Ibex, -1.2%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.4%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also lower across the board as investor pour funds into the relative safety of the debt markets: