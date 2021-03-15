The CHF is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
The USD is trading mixed in early NY trading
The new week is underway and at the start of the North American session, the CHF is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest. Meanwhile the USD is sitting in the middle of the league table with gains vs. the EUR, JPY and AUD and declines vs the CHF, CAD and NZD. The GBP is near unchanged.
The ranges and changes charts are showing up and down price action to start the week with somewhat modest ranges (all of the major currency pair vs the USD are a good ways away from their 22 day average ranges - about a week of trading).
In other markets:
- Spot gold is up $3.50 or +0.21% $1730.75
- spot silver is up $0.17 or 0.69% at $26.09
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.50 -0.78% $65.10
- The price of bitcoin is trading sharply lower by $4841 at $55430. The high on Saturday reached as high as $61062.29.
- Dow up 103 points
- S&P up 4 points
- The Nasdaq is unchanged
- German DAX, +0.1%
- France's CAC, +0.25%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.25%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.6%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.7%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with Spain and Italy lower while Germany, France, UK, and Portugal marginally higher.